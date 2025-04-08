FEATURE: Key officials drive momentum for carbon markets in Iraq
Published 22:57 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 22:57 on April 8, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A few high-ranking officials in the Iraqi government are accelerating Article 6 and voluntary carbon market (VCM) engagement after years of dormancy, with efforts centred on a new state-owned carbon markets enterprise.
A few high-ranking officials in the Iraqi government are accelerating Article 6 and voluntary carbon market (VCM) engagement after years of dormancy, with efforts centred on a new state-owned carbon markets enterprise.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.