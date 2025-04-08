Pennsylvania Republicans introduce bill to require carbon fee public consultation, legislative authorisation for cap-and-trade
Published 19:02 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 19:02 on April 8, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US
GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania introduced Monday a bill requiring a state agency to submit a recommendation for a carbon fee regime to regulate CO2 emissions after completion of public consultation, but also stipulating that any cap-and-trade programme must be legislatively authorised.
