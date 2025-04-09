DATA DIVE: Voluntary carbon market oversupply hangover to lift by 2030s, say analysts
Published 09:52 on April 9, 2025 / Last updated at 09:52 on April 9, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, Data Dive, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The voluntary carbon market (VCM) is likely to see a substantial rise in prices in the early 2030s as excess supply clears, before embarking on a steep upward growth curve to 2040, according to analysts that have identified untapped demand potential among industrials and emerging economies.
