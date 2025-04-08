Key lawmaker pushing for Article 6 credits in EU’s 2040 climate goal
Published 16:14 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 16:14 on April 8, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6
The European Commission’s promised 90% emissions reduction target for 2040 is “completely unrealistic" without international carbon credits delivered under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a senior EU Parliament lawmaker from the ruling European People's Party (EPP).
The European Commission’s promised 90% emissions reduction target for 2040 is “completely unrealistic" without international carbon credits delivered under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, according to a senior EU Parliament lawmaker from the ruling European People's Party (EPP).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.