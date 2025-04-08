EMEA > France consults on three new agri-carbon methodologies under domestic scheme

France consults on three new agri-carbon methodologies under domestic scheme

Published 18:44 on April 8, 2025

France has opened public consultations on three agricultural methods aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through improved farming practices under its Low Carbon Label scheme.
