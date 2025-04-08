Asia Pacific > Renewable projects must pick better locations to protect nature, conservationists warn

Renewable projects must pick better locations to protect nature, conservationists warn

Published 11:10 on April 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:10 on April 8, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Biodiversity

Australia needs to do better if it wishes to meet its clean energy, climate, and biodiversity targets, but can manage this by siting renewables projects where they will do the least harm to nature, according to green groups.
Australia needs to do better if it wishes to meet its clean energy, climate, and biodiversity targets, but can manage this by siting renewables projects where they will do the least harm to nature, according to green groups.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.