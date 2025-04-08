Global ETS revenues drop despite more schemes coming online, says ICAP

Published 16:00 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 11:09 on April 8, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Americas, Asia Pacific, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Other APAC, UK ETS, US

Revenues from emissions trading systems (ETSs) fell for the first time last year even as a record number of schemes came online, primarily due to lower prices and higher market volatility, according to a report released Tuesday.