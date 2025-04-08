Asia Pacific > SK Market: South Korea cancels April CO2 allowance auction amid bearish sentiment

SK Market: South Korea cancels April CO2 allowance auction amid bearish sentiment

Published 10:35 on April 8, 2025

South Korea has decided to cancel this month's carbon permit auction, as sentiment in the national emissions market remains bearish.
