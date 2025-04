A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices weakened for a fifth consecutive day as the impact of US tariffs continued to roll over global markets, with energy commodities mostly lower by midday even as European equity indices recorded a modest recovery, helping power gas and EUAs up from their early lows amid a relaxation in the general sell-off.