Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:23 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 12:24 on April 8, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices weakened for a fifth consecutive day as the impact of US tariffs continued to roll over global markets, with energy commodities mostly lower by midday even as European equity indices recorded a modest recovery, helping power gas and EUAs up from their early lows amid a relaxation in the general sell-off.