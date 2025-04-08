Climate Talks > Decision on Europe’s 2035 NDC unlikely before July, EU presidency says

Decision on Europe’s 2035 NDC unlikely before July, EU presidency says

Published 08:20 on April 8, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:20 on April 8, 2025  / /  Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International

Talks on the EU’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement are ongoing, but no decision has been taken yet as views differ on the approach to take, the Polish EU Council presidency told Carbon Pulse, outlining the options on the table.
Talks on the EU’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement are ongoing, but no decision has been taken yet as views differ on the approach to take, the Polish EU Council presidency told Carbon Pulse, outlining the options on the table.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.