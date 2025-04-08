VCMI, Benin partner on carbon markets policy tool to support NDC assessments
Published 09:00 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 00:22 on April 8, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI) has partnered with a government agency in Benin to launch an initiative to help policymakers assess whether to apply voluntary carbon credits towards Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement or not.
The Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI) has partnered with a government agency in Benin to launch an initiative to help policymakers assess whether to apply voluntary carbon credits towards Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement or not.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.