CO2-based graphite could cut dependence on Chinese imports for EV batteries
Published 10:00 on April 8, 2025 / Last updated at 11:33 on April 7, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, US
A developer of battery-grade graphite from CO2 emissions plans to reach industrial-scale by 2030, reducing Europe’s dependence on Chinese imports and providing battery makers with a 'carbon neutral' alternative to what is currently on the market.
A developer of battery-grade graphite from CO2 emissions plans to reach industrial-scale by 2030, reducing Europe’s dependence on Chinese imports and providing battery makers with a 'carbon neutral' alternative to what is currently on the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.