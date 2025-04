CO2-based graphite could cut dependence on Chinese imports for EV batteries

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

A developer of battery-grade graphite from CO2 emissions plans to reach industrial-scale by 2030, reducing Europe’s dependence on Chinese imports and providing battery makers with a 'carbon neutral' alternative to what is currently on the market.