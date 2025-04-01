Asia Pacific > Indian developer sells over 60k credits to carbon removal platform

Indian developer sells over 60k credits to carbon removal platform

Published 12:45 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:45 on April 1, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

An Indian project developer has sold over 60,000 carbon credits from several projects to a Denmark-based carbon removal platform, it said in a statement Tuesday.
An Indian project developer has sold over 60,000 carbon credits from several projects to a Denmark-based carbon removal platform, it said in a statement Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.