EU opens up applications for CBAM importers

Published 11:23 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 11:23 on April 1, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA

The European Commission on Monday launched the application process for companies seeking to become authorised Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) declarants.
