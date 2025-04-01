Africa > Japanese trading house, French startup launch investment platform for nature-based projects

Japanese trading house, French startup launch investment platform for nature-based projects

Published 10:02 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:02 on April 1, 2025  / /  Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary

One of Japan's major trading houses has partnered with a French startup to expand their presence in the international voluntary carbon market, with plans to operate an investment platform for nature-based solutions and develop removal projects in Africa.
