Japanese trading house, French startup launch investment platform for nature-based projects
Published 10:02 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 10:02 on April 1, 2025 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Nature-based, Voluntary
One of Japan's major trading houses has partnered with a French startup to expand their presence in the international voluntary carbon market, with plans to operate an investment platform for nature-based solutions and develop removal projects in Africa.
One of Japan's major trading houses has partnered with a French startup to expand their presence in the international voluntary carbon market, with plans to operate an investment platform for nature-based solutions and develop removal projects in Africa.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.