Americas > Cost of carbon to weigh on oil refineries in years to come -report

Cost of carbon to weigh on oil refineries in years to come -report

Published 08:45 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:45 on April 1, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA

The mid-term outlook for oil remains relatively strong, but less so for refiners, with more than a fifth of them facing the possibility of closure next decade driven in large part by decarbonisation efforts and carbon taxes, in Europe especially, according to an energy consultancy report.
The mid-term outlook for oil remains relatively strong, but less so for refiners, with more than a fifth of them facing the possibility of closure next decade driven in large part by decarbonisation efforts and carbon taxes, in Europe especially, according to an energy consultancy report.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.