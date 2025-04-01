Cost of carbon to weigh on oil refineries in years to come -report

Published 08:45 on April 1, 2025 / Last updated at 08:45 on April 1, 2025 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA

The mid-term outlook for oil remains relatively strong, but less so for refiners, with more than a fifth of them facing the possibility of closure next decade driven in large part by decarbonisation efforts and carbon taxes, in Europe especially, according to an energy consultancy report.