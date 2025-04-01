Asia Pacific > INTERVIEW: Pacific climate fund open to Article 6, private capital

INTERVIEW: Pacific climate fund open to Article 6, private capital

Published 04:58 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 04:58 on April 1, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF) is open to financing projects developed under Article 6 and leveraging private capital for further investment in the future, according to its general manager. 
