Americas > USDA releases $537 mln for biofuel infrastructure obligated through IRA

USDA releases $537 mln for biofuel infrastructure obligated through IRA

Published 01:06 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:06 on April 1, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released funds obligated through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) totalling $537 million for biofuel infrastructure projects on Monday.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) released funds obligated through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) totalling $537 million for biofuel infrastructure projects on Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.