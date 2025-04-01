Americas > WCI Markets: WCA outlook muddled by California’s rulemaking, legislative shifts in Washington

WCI Markets: WCA outlook muddled by California’s rulemaking, legislative shifts in Washington

Published 00:56 on April 1, 2025  /  Last updated at 00:56 on April 1, 2025  / /  Americas, US

Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) prices will likely continue their trend upward heading into linkage with WCI partners, but forecasts are clouded by legislative shifts and California’s considerations for programme revisions, North American Carbon World (NACW) heard last week.
