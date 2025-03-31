US hydrogen hubs could become ‘superhubs’ in global network -report

Published 23:12 on March 31, 2025 / Last updated at 23:12 on March 31, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US

Hydrogen hubs in the US have the potential to become “superhubs” with large demand, supply, and import capacities that will act as nodes of the global hydrogen industry, according to a report released this month by an oil and gas industry organisation.