Americas > Washington ECY commences new rulemaking for cap-and-trade linkage to include additional topics

Washington ECY commences new rulemaking for cap-and-trade linkage to include additional topics

Published 22:26 on March 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:26 on March 31, 2025  / /  Americas, US

The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Monday announced a new linkage rulemaking to update the state’s cap-and-trade programme, replacing an earlier attempt to align ongoing developments and address a wider range of topics.
The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Monday announced a new linkage rulemaking to update the state’s cap-and-trade programme, replacing an earlier attempt to align ongoing developments and address a wider range of topics.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.