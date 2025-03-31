EU considers looser 2040 climate target amid political pushback -media
Published 17:46 on March 31, 2025 / Last updated at 17:46 on March 31, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission is exploring ways to soften the enforcement of its 2040 emissions target, as Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra seeks to placate concerns from industry and EU governments wary of stringent climate policies, news site Politico reported on Monday.
The European Commission is exploring ways to soften the enforcement of its 2040 emissions target, as Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra seeks to placate concerns from industry and EU governments wary of stringent climate policies, news site Politico reported on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.