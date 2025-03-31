EMEA > Germany sees 28% drop in ETS auction revenues in 2024 despite “robust” primary demand -report

Germany sees 28% drop in ETS auction revenues in 2024 despite “robust” primary demand -report

Published 16:34 on March 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:34 on March 31, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Germany raised over €5.5 billion from EU carbon allowance auctions for stationary installations and aviation last year, its ETS authority said in an annual report published Monday, amid robust primary demand.
Germany raised over €5.5 billion from EU carbon allowance auctions for stationary installations and aviation last year, its ETS authority said in an annual report published Monday, amid robust primary demand.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.