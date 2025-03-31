RGGI Market: RGAs break through $23 absent CCR volumes, awaiting regulatory movement
Published 23:23 on March 31, 2025 / Last updated at 23:23 on March 31, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
RGGI allowance (RGA) prices continued to rise last week breaking and holding above the $23 threshold in thin trading in the absence of the Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) buffer and awaiting regulatory clarity on programme changes.
