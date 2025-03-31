EMEA > Finland nears coal exit with closure of Helsinki’s Salmisaari plant

Finland nears coal exit with closure of Helsinki’s Salmisaari plant

Published 23:01 on March 31, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:45 on March 31, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Finland is poised to become virtually coal-free years ahead of schedule, as utility Helen shut down its 177 MW Salmisaari coal plant in Helsinki on Tuesday, marking a landmark moment in the country’s clean energy transition.
Finland is poised to become virtually coal-free years ahead of schedule, as utility Helen shut down its 177 MW Salmisaari coal plant in Helsinki on Tuesday, marking a landmark moment in the country's clean energy transition.


