Euro Markets: EUAs find support from compliance buyers after tariff worries drive market to 3-week low

Published 17:27 on March 31, 2025 / Last updated at 17:33 on March 31, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices tumbled early on Monday as a risk-off mood prevailed across markets amid the prospect of widespread US tariffs, leading to aggressive selling that pushed benchmark EUA prices to their lowest in three weeks before prices steadied as compliance and speculative buyers emerged at the lows, while participants readied themselves for the publication of verified emissions data for 2024 on Apr. 4.