India’s offset market hits the ground as govt approves eight initial methodologies
Published 09:32 on March 30, 2025 / Last updated at 09:32 on March 30, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
New Delhi has finalised procedures for its voluntary carbon market – or ‘offset mechanism’ – by approving eight methodologies ranging from renewables to reforestation projects, marking a major step in the operationalisation of the country's carbon market, the government said in an announcement this week.
New Delhi has finalised procedures for its voluntary carbon market – or ‘offset mechanism’ – by approving eight methodologies ranging from renewables to reforestation projects, marking a major step in the operationalisation of the country's carbon market, the government said in an announcement this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.