Asia Pacific > India’s offset market hits the ground as govt approves eight initial methodologies

India’s offset market hits the ground as govt approves eight initial methodologies

Published 09:32 on March 30, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:32 on March 30, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

New Delhi has finalised procedures for its voluntary carbon market – or ‘offset mechanism’ – by approving eight methodologies ranging from renewables to reforestation projects, marking a major step in the operationalisation of the country's carbon market, the government said in an announcement this week.
New Delhi has finalised procedures for its voluntary carbon market – or ‘offset mechanism’ – by approving eight methodologies ranging from renewables to reforestation projects, marking a major step in the operationalisation of the country's carbon market, the government said in an announcement this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.