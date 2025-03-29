Split US Supreme Court may rule against EPA in Clean Air Act venue question -expert
Published 00:14 on March 29, 2025 / Last updated at 00:14 on March 29, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US
The US Supreme Court may be poised to rule against the EPA in a pair of cases challenging the agency’s alleged penchant to transfer lawsuits to the friendly grounds of the DC Circuit court, although the outcome may hinge on the opinion of a single justice, an environmental law specialist said Thursday.
