Oregon DEQ proposes to delay NOx mandates for heavy-duty vehicles by one year
Published 01:24 on March 29, 2025 / Last updated at 01:46 on March 29, 2025 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, US
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) published proposed clean truck rules on Friday that would delay the implementation of low NOx regulations to model year (MY) 2026 engines, and create additional flexibilities within the Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) regulations.
