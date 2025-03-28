Americas > Federal court sends Native American climate lawsuit back to Washington state court

Federal court sends Native American climate lawsuit back to Washington state court

Published 21:30 on March 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:30 on March 28, 2025  / /  Americas, US

A US federal judge has ruled that two climate lawsuits filed by Native American Tribes against several fossil fuel corporations must be returned to state court in Washington, rejecting arguments that the cases fall under federal jurisdiction.
A US federal judge has ruled that two climate lawsuits filed by Native American Tribes against several fossil fuel corporations must be returned to state court in Washington, rejecting arguments that the cases fall under federal jurisdiction.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.