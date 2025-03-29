CFTC: Traders continue to reduce CCA exposure as emitters build RGGI, LFS shorts
Published 01:16 on March 29, 2025 / Last updated at 01:38 on March 29, 2025 / Graham Gibson and Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
Market participants continued to cut their exposure to California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), while emitters went into a net short position in V25 RGGI allowances (RGAs) and once again built Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LFS) shorts, data published Friday by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.
