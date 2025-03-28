Carbon Taxes > BRIEFING: EU Commission to present options for CBAM export compensation in May

Published 16:17 on March 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:17 on March 28, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission will put forward options in May to address the issue of “export leakage” for goods covered by the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), ahead of a formal legislative review due before the end of the year, an official has said.
