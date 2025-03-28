Rights to carbon credits ownership deterring farmers from VCM -experts
Published 12:38 on March 28, 2025 / Last updated at 12:38 on March 28, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Engaging with the voluntary carbon market is risky for farmers because it can force them to relinquish rights to the CO2 credits generated on their land, by allowing outside organisations to claim them as their own, according to a UK-based consultancy.
Engaging with the voluntary carbon market is risky for farmers because it can force them to relinquish rights to the CO2 credits generated on their land, by allowing outside organisations to claim them as their own, according to a UK-based consultancy.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.