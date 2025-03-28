Rights to carbon credits ownership deterring farmers from VCM -experts

Published 12:38 on March 28, 2025 / Last updated at 12:38 on March 28, 2025 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Engaging with the voluntary carbon market is risky for farmers because it can force them to relinquish rights to the CO2 credits generated on their land, by allowing outside organisations to claim them as their own, according to a UK-based consultancy.