EMEA > Rights to carbon credits ownership deterring farmers from VCM -experts

Rights to carbon credits ownership deterring farmers from VCM -experts

Published 12:38 on March 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:38 on March 28, 2025  / /  EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Engaging with the voluntary carbon market is risky for farmers because it can force them to relinquish rights to the CO2 credits generated on their land, by allowing outside organisations to claim them as their own, according to a UK-based consultancy.
Engaging with the voluntary carbon market is risky for farmers because it can force them to relinquish rights to the CO2 credits generated on their land, by allowing outside organisations to claim them as their own, according to a UK-based consultancy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.