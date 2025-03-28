Asia Pacific > CN Markets: CEAs extend recent losses, ETS expansion plan expected to drag down demand

CN Markets: CEAs extend recent losses, ETS expansion plan expected to drag down demand

Published 10:48 on March 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 10:48 on March 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China

Permit prices in China's national CO2 emissions market continued to drop over the past week, with analysts expecting what they see as the unambitious plan for the country's ETS expansion to weigh on market prices.
Permit prices in China's national CO2 emissions market continued to drop over the past week, with analysts expecting what they see as the unambitious plan for the country's ETS expansion to weigh on market prices.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.