Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:10 on March 28, 2025 / Last updated at 12:10 on March 28, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices edged slightly higher on Friday morning, boosted by technical buying after an early failure to make a significant break below Thursday's lows, while traders continued to discuss a French government proposal for a price corridor to encourage a more "stable" EUA price.
