Asia Pacific > EXCLUSIVE: Australia circulates updated integrated farm land management method

EXCLUSIVE: Australia circulates updated integrated farm land management method

Published 08:35 on March 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 08:41 on March 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

The Australian government on Friday circulated it’s so-called “plain-English” draft of the much-anticipated integrated farm land management (IFLM) method, seen by Carbon Pulse, with the document hinting at further delays to finishing it.
The Australian government on Friday circulated it’s so-called “plain-English” draft of the much-anticipated integrated farm land management (IFLM) method, seen by Carbon Pulse, with the document hinting at further delays to finishing it.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.