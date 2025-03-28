Wildlife Alliance details progress addressing abuse allegations at Southern Cardamom REDD+ project

Published 07:30 on March 28, 2025 / Last updated at 07:30 on March 28, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

US-based carbon project developer Wildlife Alliance has submitted its mandatory 12-month progress report to Verra, detailing its efforts to address issues at the Southern Cardamom REDD+ project (SCRP).