Wildlife Alliance details progress addressing abuse allegations at Southern Cardamom REDD+ project
Published 07:30 on March 28, 2025 / Last updated at 07:30 on March 28, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Americas, Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary
US-based carbon project developer Wildlife Alliance has submitted its mandatory 12-month progress report to Verra, detailing its efforts to address issues at the Southern Cardamom REDD+ project (SCRP).
US-based carbon project developer Wildlife Alliance has submitted its mandatory 12-month progress report to Verra, detailing its efforts to address issues at the Southern Cardamom REDD+ project (SCRP).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.