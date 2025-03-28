Asia Pacific > China seeks voluntary carbon methodology proposals under CCER programme

China seeks voluntary carbon methodology proposals under CCER programme

Published 07:33 on March 28, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:33 on March 28, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, China

China has issued a call for proposals to add new carbon methodologies to the country's national voluntary programme.
China has issued a call for proposals to add new carbon methodologies to the country's national voluntary programme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.