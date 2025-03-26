NACW25: CORSIA becoming benchmark for cookstove credits

Published 01:31 on March 26, 2025 / Joan Pinto and Iulia Gheorghiu

In the search for quality among beleaguered cookstove credits, pricing disparity placed CORSIA-eligible units as a benchmark, a trading exchange representative told attendees at a conference on Tuesday.