Americas > NACW25: Voluntary carbon credits yield 40% price premium for every rating grade step-up

NACW25: Voluntary carbon credits yield 40% price premium for every rating grade step-up

Published 23:31 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 23:31 on March 25, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, South & Central, US, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon market (VCM) credits on average are yielding a 40% price premium for each step up in their rankings, a ratings agency expert told conference attendees on Tuesday.
Voluntary carbon market (VCM) credits on average are yielding a 40% price premium for each step up in their rankings, a ratings agency expert told conference attendees on Tuesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.