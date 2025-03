US states should rethink industrial decarbonisation plans, reduce reliance on federal funding -report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

US states should revise their industrial decarbonisation strategies, according to a new report, which recommended steps they can take to reduce their reliance on federal funding that faces an uncertain future and tailor their financial, technical, and policy approaches.