ICE, US investment firm reach $100k settlement for alleged CCA wash trade

Published 20:29 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 20:29 on March 25, 2025  / /  Americas, US

Exchange operator ICE announced last week it had agreed to a $100,000 penalty with a US investment firm for the alleged execution of a prohibited wash trade in California Carbon Allowances (CCAs).
