Canadian climate policy should realign amid shifting US stances -report

Published 20:54 on March 25, 2025

Canada should overhaul its federal environmental strategy in response to recent US climate policy reversals, said a report, which recommended weakening emissions targets, reforming multilateral climate institutions, and legal protections against climate litigation.
Canada should overhaul its federal environmental strategy in response to recent US climate policy reversals, said a report, which recommended weakening emissions targets, reforming multilateral climate institutions, and legal protections against climate litigation.


