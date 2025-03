Global GDP could gain 0.2% by 2040 from enhanced climate action, says study

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

Strengthening NDCs under the Paris Agreement could add 0.23% to global GDP by 2040 when compared to current policies, with even greater long-term benefits from avoided climate damages, according to unpublished research seen by Carbon Pulse.