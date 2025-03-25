Americas > Global GDP could gain 0.2% by 2040 from enhanced climate action, says study

Published 15:22 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:22 on March 25, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

Strengthening NDCs under the Paris Agreement could add 0.23% to global GDP by 2040 when compared to current policies, with even greater long-term benefits from avoided climate damages, according to unpublished research seen by Carbon Pulse.
