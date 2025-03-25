EMEA > UK pushes for global IMO shipping levy, confirms maritime sector to join ETS from 2026

Published 15:14 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:14 on March 25, 2025  / /  EMEA, International, Shipping, UK ETS

The UK government is pushing for the quick adoption of a global levy on shipping emissions after announcing on Tuesday that domestic maritime emissions will be cut by at least 30% by 2030 and 80% by 2040, with the sector coming into the ETS from next year.
