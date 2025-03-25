EMEA > BRIEFING: EU seeks to promote highest carbon value for wood, biomass

BRIEFING: EU seeks to promote highest carbon value for wood, biomass

Published 15:02 on March 25, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:02 on March 25, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

With its carbon removals certification scheme agreed last year, the European Commission is seeking to promote biomass use with higher value-added than biofuels or bioenergy – both financially and from a climate perspective, a senior EU official has said.
