Ethiopia to adopt carbon market law, issue 15 mln credits in 2025 -official
Published 13:12 on March 25, 2025 / Last updated at 13:12 on March 25, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
The Ethiopian government is planning to put in place its national carbon markets legislation in the first half of 2025 and issue more than 15 million emissions reduction and removal credits in the second half of the year, an official told a World Bank seminar Tuesday.
