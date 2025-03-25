European Commission, Eurocontrol to cooperate in monitoring aviation emissions
Published 14:11 on March 25, 2025 / Last updated at 14:11 on March 25, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The European Commission has signed a new cooperation agreement with Europe's civil-military organisation, setting out new monitoring, reporting, and verification of aviation emissions outside of CO2, they announced on Tuesday.
