EU policy support crucial to decarbonising ammonia, US imports threaten competitiveness -report
Published 09:58 on March 25, 2025 / Last updated at 09:58 on March 25, 2025 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, US
Decarbonising Europe’s ammonia industry hinges on targeted subsidies and carbon pricing, but domestic producers may still lose out to cheaper US imports backed by generous subsidies and looser carbon accounting rules, a report released this week has found.
Decarbonising Europe’s ammonia industry hinges on targeted subsidies and carbon pricing, but domestic producers may still lose out to cheaper US imports backed by generous subsidies and looser carbon accounting rules, a report released this week has found.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.