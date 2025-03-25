Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:36 on March 25, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli

Europe's carbon market traded in a narrow range for a second successive day as traders prepared for Wednesday's expiry of the March options contract, with prices easing towards the lower of the two main strike prices while energy markets also eased off as participants waited for news on the latest round of US-Russian talks over a ceasefire deal in Ukraine.